When it comes to taking pictures of wildlife at Dartmoor National Park, Lizzie James, Product Specialist at Jessops, said: "The weather on Dartmoor can switch in an instant. Thankfully, most modern cameras are moisture-resistant and splash-proof. But for really wet conditions, pack waterproof accessories, like a rain cover for your camera or lens, and keep a small towel handy to wipe off any stray droplets."