South West Water has announced that it has reduced storm overflow use by 17 per cent and cut spill duration by 25 per cent over the past year despite the region experiencing a substantially wetter year than the rest of England.
New data shows that South West England received 62 per cent more rain than England overall in 2025, according to the Met Office.
Almost half (47 per cent) of all spills occurred during the final three months of the year, when the region experienced sustained periods of heavy rain.
Against this backdrop, the company has delivered measurable improvements across its wastewater network:
17 per cent reduction in total spills, 25 per cent reduction in total spill duration, more than 8,300 spills prevented due to investment and operational improvements and 50 per cent reduction in the number of sites spilling more than 100 times annually.
Top five spilling sites have been reduced by 50 per cent following targeted interventions.
Only 17 per cent of spill duration is now coastal and there is 100 per cent overflow monitoring across the network.
Richard Price, Managing Director of Wastewater Services at South West Water, said: “We have continued to reduce storm overflow use despite South West England experiencing 62 per cent more rainfall than the rest of England in 2025.
“Against that backdrop, we have reduced spills by 17 per cent in the last year, and spill duration is down by 25 per cent.
“The focus has been clear - prioritising beaches during the bathing season and targeting the highest spilling sites.”
SWW have reduced by 50 per cent the number of sites that spill more than 100 times per year, and their top five spilling sites have reduced spills by 50 per cent following targeted interventions.
Since last year, more than 8,300 spills have been prevented as a direct result of investment and operational improvements.
This forms part of the 15-year plan, backed by around £760 million of investment to 2030.
The new data demonstrates that structural improvements are being delivered even during sustained wet weather conditions.
Only 17 per cent of total spill duration is now coastal.
Almost all regional bathing waters are rated Good or Excellent by the Environment Agency.
Bathing water spills have reduced over the past five years.
The company has prioritised interventions at high-spilling coastal sites and continues to focus investment where environmental impact is greatest.
The improvements form part of a 15-year turnaround plan, supported by approximately £760 million of investment over the next five years.
This builds on progress made in 2024, where the company was one of only five in the sector to reduce spills.
The 2025 data now strengthens that position, demonstrating: sustained year-on-year reductions, significant cuts at the worst-performing sites,
targeted operational interventions delivering tangible results and enhanced monitoring providing greater transparency than ever before.
South West Water has 100 per cent overflow monitoring in place.
Enhanced monitoring means the company detects and records short-duration spills that other companies may not capture.
