South West Water are giving away some money saving freebies to help with the cost of living
South West Water are giving away several items to help you deal with the pinch of the 'Cost of Living Crisis'.
If you live in SSW's service area, then you can take advantage of the water-saving products available, as an added bonus, they’ll also be delivered for free.
There are currently four free items still left available, which include buffaloo bags that save water with every flush; shower and tap inserts that aerate and reduce the amount of water used; shower timers.
Due to the high demand the Water Butts that were on offer are currently out of stock, but SWW is asking residents to keep an eye on the website for updates on when these will be back in stock.
You can take advantage of these money-saving freebies by visiting: https://bit.ly/3c287uW
