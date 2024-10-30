Researchers at University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust and the NIHR Patient Recruitment Centre at Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust are recruiting people to take part in the Fluent Trial to see if an investigational vaccine (a vaccine that is being studied) may be able to prevent seasonal influenza (flu) for people 50 years of age or older. The investigational vaccine will be compared to a vaccine that is already approved for use. The Fluent Trial is a Phase 3 clinical trial.
This is the last phase before an investigational vaccine can be made available for public use (after approval from the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency). Phase 3 trials, like the Fluent Trial, evaluate the investigational vaccine in a large group of people.
Everyone taking part in the Fluent Trial will receive a vaccine against seasonal flu. This will either be the investigational vaccine or a separate flu vaccine that is already approved for use. People who do not qualify for an NHS flu vaccine may still be eligible to receive either an investigational or commercially available flu vaccine in the Fluent Trial.
People taking part in the Fluent Trial must be 50 years of age or older, in good health and not have had seasonal flu within six months of starting the trial. The clinical trial team will be on hand to support everyone who takes part in the trial. They will also make sure that participants understand the important details of the trial before agreeing to take part.This is called informed consent and includes what the trial involves and any risks. Moderna, the company that has developed the investigational vaccine and the Fluent Trial programme, will reimburse participants for their trial-related time and expenses.
Professor Michael Gibbons, Joint Health and Care Director – Medical, at NIHR South West Peninsula Regional Research Delivery Network, said: “Research into potential vaccines that may protect older people against seasonal flu is important. If effective, these vaccines offer one of the most successful ways we can both lower the risk of serious flu-related illness and help reduce the pressure on health and social care services during the winter.”