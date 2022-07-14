South West in Bloom judges in Kingsbridge

By Richard Harding   |   Kingsbridge and Ivybridge reporter   |
Thursday 14th July 2022 11:34 am
The Kingsbridge in Bloom Team
(Tom Ladds )

South West in Bloom judges have spent the last couple of hours in Kingsbridge.

The town is taking on Crewkerne in Somerset in this year’s competition.

You can read more about it and see the photos in the paper out on Thursday July 21.

