Each month there’ll be interviews with amazing people that help to make the South West Coast Path one of the world’s greatest trails. Listeners will be meeting the volunteers that help to protect this incredible natural resource, the artists that take inspiration from the coastal landscape, the organisations that work tirelessly to protect the heritage and wildlife along the coastline, the businesses who depend on the Path, plus they’ll be delving into some of the research that has been undertaken to highlight the health and wellbeing benefits of walking the Path.