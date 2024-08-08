Exeter and Cornwall Newquay airports have been given a high rating for disabled passenger accessibility in a new report by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).
The CAA’s 2023-24 annual report ranked all 28 airports in the UK - which annually amass more than 150,000 travellers - on their accommodation and treatment of passengers with reduced mobility and disabilities.
Newquay was one of 11 airports that were rated ‘very good’ for accessibility, while Exeter was in a list of 12 others rated ‘good’.
Five airports - Bristol, London Gatwick, Cardiff Wales, Liverpool and Norwich - were rated as ‘needs improvement’, but for the first time since 2020 no airport in the country received a ‘poor’ rating for their accessibility performance.
Anna Bowles, for the UK Civil Aviation Authority, said that while not rating any airports ‘poor’ this year was welcome, there was more work to do.
The transport secretary, Louise Haigh, said: “Everyone has the right to travel with dignity, and it is clear that more needs to be done to make accessible and enjoyable flying a reality for everyone.”