South Hams train disruption
Subscribe newsletter
Industrial action by the RMT, Aslef and the TSSA unions will severely affect trains across the GWR network this weekend and next week, with services unable to operate across many routes.
The action is planned for Saturday 13, Thursday 18 and Saturday 20 August, with days immediately after the strike days also affected. A significantly reduced temporary timetable has been put in place.
Passengers are advised to find alternative ways to travel on these days. Only travel if absolutely necessary. The majority of train services will not operate and there will be no services on many routes.
On strike days an extremely limited service will operate between 7am and 6.30pm and last trains will leave much earlier. Where trains are able to operate, they will be extremely busy.
GWR has said it will operate as many trains as possible during the strike action, however the following travel advice is in place over the strike period:
Friday 12 August-
Trains will run as planned but will be busy, and with some minor changes to late night services. Please check before you travel.
Saturday 13 August-
No reunions will run through the South Hams (Ivybridge and Totnes)
Sunday 14 August-
A reduced service frequency will operate on other long-distance routes including through the South Hams.
Monday 15 August-
A normal timetable will operate.
Tuesday 16 August
A normal timetable will operate.
Wednesday 17 August
Trains will run as planned with some minor changes to late night services. Please check before you travel.
Thursday 18 August
No rail services will operate in the South Hams due to there being no contingency signallers.
Friday 19 August
Trains will continue to be disrupted, please make alternative travel arrangements and only travel if absolutely necessary.
Trains will start later and there will be a reduced level of service throughout the day. Please check before you travel.
Saturday 20 August
No rail services will operate through the South Hams.
Sunday 21 August
Trains will start later, however a normal level of service is expected. Please check before you travel.
Customers who have already bought tickets for strike days can claim a full refund or amend their ticket; those who travel and are delayed may be entitled to delay repay compensation if they are delayed by 15 minutes or more. Season ticket holders can apply for compensation through the Delay Repay scheme.
Where the company can run trains, they are expected to be extremely busy. They are not able to provide bus replacement services.
To help customers, GWR is allowing people with tickets for travel on Saturday 13 August to be able to travel on the day before and up to and including Tuesday 16 August. People with tickets for travel on Thursday 18 and Saturday 20 can travel on the day before and up to and including Tuesday 23 August.
Those travelling during the latter half of this week are also being reminded of the weather forecast and advised to check their journeys and ensure they are well-prepared for the extreme conditions – wearing cool clothes, taking handheld fans and ensuring they have plenty of water to drink.
Online journey checkers are expected to be updated with the latest timetable information.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |