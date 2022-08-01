South Hams sail enthusiasts flock to Plymouth for SailGP
The Sail GP Championship event in Plymouth Sound was a magnet for sailing enthusiasts from the South Hams and far further afield. Around 6,000 spectators were on the Hoe watching the action in a natural amphitheatre with conditions kept relatively calm thanks to the mile-long breakwater.
Nine teams of six competed using identical F50 catamarans which go up on foils reaching predicted speeds of up to 52.2 knots (60MPH).
The event was attended by the Duchess of Cambridge who is an accomplished sailor herself and won her fiendly race.
Olympian Sir Ben Ainslie skippered Team GB which won Sunday’s first race but then just missed out on a top three place in the final because of a penalty which he termed a ‘bad call’. This put them in fifth.
Peter Burling’s Team New Zealand went on to win the final. They were followed by Australia and Denmark.
Overall in Season three of the Championship Great Britain, with 24 points, are second to Australia with 29 points.
You can read all about the event with plenty of photos plus an exclusive interview with Sir Ben Ainslie in the paper out on Thursday.
