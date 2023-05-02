South Hams's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:
• A38, from 9pm May 9 to 6am May 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Peartree A385 entry slip road closed for white lining, No access to Whistley Hill entry and exit slip, diversion, A38 westbound to Dartbridge A384 and return.
• A38, from 7pm May 15 to 6am May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, South Brent lane closure for National Grid works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.