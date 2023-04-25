South Hams's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:
• A38, from 8pm April 26 to 4am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Wrangaton to South Brent lane closure and convoy works for National Grid works.
• A38, from 8pm April 26 to 4am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Marley Head to South Brent lane closure and convoy works for National Grid works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.