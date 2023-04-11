South Hams's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:
• A38, from 7pm April 11 to 6am April 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Deep Lane to Dean Prior mobile lane closure for litter picking.
• A38, from 8pm April 17 to 4am April 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Wrangaton lane closure for barrier repairs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.