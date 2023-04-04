South Hams's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:
• A38, from 9am to 4pm on April 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, South Brent exit slip road right turn closed for Devon County Council works. Diversion via B3372 to Exeter Road roundabout and return.
• A38, from 7pm April 11 to 6am April 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Deep Lane to Dean Prior mobile lane closure for litter picking.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.