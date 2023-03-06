South Hams's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:
• A38, from midnight, to 11pm on March 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Plymouth to Totnes used by GWR Railway Replacement Buses.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.