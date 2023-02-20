South Hams's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:
• A38, from 9pm February 21 to 5am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Dart Bridge to Linhay - lane closure for safety barrier repairs.
• A38, from 7pm February 23 to 5am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Dean Prior lane closure for barrier repairs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.