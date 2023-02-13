South Hams's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:
• A38, from 7pm February 15 to 6am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Smithaleigh to Deep Lane lane closure for safety barrier repairs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.