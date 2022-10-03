South Hams road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week
South Hams's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Joseph Hook
Monday 3rd October 2022 12:26 pm
Share
Credit by David Davies (PA Archive )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
South Hams's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:
• A38, from 7pm October 13 to 6am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Dart Bridge entry slip road closure for resurfacing, diversion via A38 eastbound to Peartree, junction and return.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.