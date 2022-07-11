South Hams road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

South Hams's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A38, from 7am June 6 to 6pm September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Dart Bridge entry slip road 24hr closure and narrow lanes for horticultural works. Diversion via minor road to Peartree.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• A38, from 8pm July 11 to 4am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Ivybridge - Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting) works.