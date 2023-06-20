South Hams's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm July 3 to 6am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Marley Head to South Brent carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via B3372.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.