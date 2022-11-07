South Hams road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week
Subscribe newsletter
South Hams's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:
• A38, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel Roundabout to Lower Dean mobile lane closures for safety barrier inspections.
• A38, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Wobbly Wheel to Peartree mobile lane closures for safety barrier inspections.
• A38, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, South Brent to Lee Mill mobile lane closures for safety barrier inspections.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.