South Hams road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week
South Hams's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 10pm October 17 to 6am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Smithaleigh exit slip road closure for Openreach works, diversion via Lee Mill westbound, exit slip road.
• A38, from 7pm October 13 to 6am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Dart Bridge entry slip road closure for resurfacing, diversion via A38 eastbound to Peartree, junction and return.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.