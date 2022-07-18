South Hams road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

South Hams's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A38, from 7am June 6 to 6pm September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Dart Bridge entry slip road 24hr closure and narrow lanes for horticultural works. Diversion via minor road to Peartree.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A38, from 7pm July 18 to 11.59pm July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lee Mill lane closure for Openreach works.

• A38, from 8pm July 29 to 4am July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Rattery to Lower Dean- Lane closure for Horticulture.