South Hams's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 8pm February 1 to 4am February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions South Brent to Dartbridge - lane closure for structure maintenance works.
• A38, from 6pm February 2 to 4am February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Marley Head - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A38, from 8pm February 2 to 6am February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Peartree, Ashburton lane closure for barrier repairs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.