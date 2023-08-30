South Hams's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 8pm August 31 to 5am September 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lower Dean - lane closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal works.
• A38, from 9pm September 1 to 6am September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Deep Lane lane closure for surveys.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.