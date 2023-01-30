South Hams's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start this week:
• A38, from 8pm February 1 to 6am February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Dartbridge exit slip road closure for horticultural works, diversion via Marley Head and return.
• A38, from 8pm February 2 to 6am February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lee Mill to deep Lane - lane closure with convoy working including Smithleigh entry slip road closed, diversion via New Park Road, Moorland Road, New Park Road, join A38 westbound.
• A38, from 8pm February 6 to 4am February 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Linhay to Dart Bridge - lane closure for drainage works.
• A38, from 8pm February 7 to 4am February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 southbound, Dart Bridge exit slip road closed for drainage works. Diversion via A38 southbound to Marley Head and return to exit.
• A38, from 8pm February 7 to 4am February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lower Dean to Peartree - lane closure for drainage works.
• A38, from 7pm February 8 to 6am February 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lee Mill convoy working for resurfacing.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.