South Hams's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 7pm November 6 to 6am November 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 westbound, Dartbridge to Marley Head - carriageway closure for horticultural works, diversion via- A384, A385 and rejoin A38 at Marley Head.
And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 8pm November 17 to 4am November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Ivybridge to Wrangaton - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A38, from 8pm November 20 to 4am November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lee Mill to Smithaleigh - lane closure for signage works.
• A38, from 8pm November 21 to 4am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Wrangaton to Ivybridge - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A38, from 7pm November 24 to 6am December 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Marley Head to Dartbridge - carriageway closure for horticultural works, diversion via- A385, A384 and rejoin A38 at Dartbidge.
• A38, from 8pm December 1 2025 to 6am February 7 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 westbound, Deep Lane exit and entry slip roads closed for Devon County Council Cycle Bridge Scheme. Exit slip diversion via the A38 westbound to Marsh Mills junction, to turn and return eastbound. Entry slip diversion via the A38 eastbound to Lee Mill junction, to turn and return westbound.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.