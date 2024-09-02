South Hams's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 8pm September 2 to 6am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Marley Head exit slip road closure for structure inspection, diversion via A38 westbound to Wrangaton and return.
• A38, from 8pm September 3 to 6am September 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Smithaleigh carriageway closure between exit and entry slip roads for electrical works, diversion via minor road through Smithaleigh.
• A38, from 8pm September 6 to 6am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Smithaleigh lane closure for electrical works.
• A38, from 7pm September 10 to 6am September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Wrangaton to Ivybridge carriageway closure for carriageway improvements. , diversion B3213, Western road, B3213.
• A38, from 7pm September 12 to 6am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Smithaleigh to Deep Lane, carriageway and slip road closures for carriageway improvements. , diversion for Smithaleigh carriageway closure, via New Park road and rejoin A38, diversion for Deep Lane exit slip via A38 to Marsh Mills and return, diversion for Deep Lane entry slip via B3416 to Marsh Mills and rejoin A38, diversion for Voss farm via local roads and New park road to Smithaleigh and rejoin A38.
• A38, from 8pm September 13 to 6am September 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Marley Head to Lower Dean lane closure for sign erection.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.