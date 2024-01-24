South Hams's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 8pm January 23 to 4am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Wrangaton lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A38, from 7pm January 24 to 6am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Dart Bridge lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 7pm January 26 to 6am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Dean Prior lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 7pm January 26 to 6am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Deep Lane to Marsh Mills - lane closure for inspection/surveys.
• A38, from 7pm January 31 to 6am February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Deep Lane to Marsh Mills - lane closure for inspection/surveys.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.