South Hams's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm January 8 to 6am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Marley Head to Drybridge lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 7pm January 9 to 6am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Dean Prior lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 8pm January 9 to 6am January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lee Mill, lane closure for survey works.
• A38, from 7pm January 10 to 6am January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Dart Bridge lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 7pm January 15 to 6am January 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Marley Head to Dartbridge carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via A385 and A384.
• A38, from 8pm January 15 to 4am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Wrangaton lane closure for barrier repairs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.