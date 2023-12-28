South Hams's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm January 3 to 6am January 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Wrangaton lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 8pm January 3 to 4am January 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Ivybridge to Wrangaton lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A38, from 7pm January 5 to 6am January 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, South Brent to Marley Head lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 8pm January 5 to 4am January 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Marley Head to Wrangaton lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A38, from 7pm January 8 to 6am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Marley Head to Drybridge lane closure for horticultural works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.