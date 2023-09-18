South Hams's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm September 25 to 6am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Marley Head to South Brent carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via B3372.
• A38, from 7pm September 26 to 6am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Dartbridge to Lower Dean carriageway closure for surveys, diversion east on A384 right on A385 at Shinner's Bridge, rejoin A38 at Marley Head.
• A38, from 8pm September 26 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, South Brent entry slip road closure and convoy working for resurfacing, diversion via B3372 to Marley Head.
• A38, from 7pm September 28 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Marley Head to Dartbridge carriageway closures for surveys, diversion east on A385 to Shinner's Bridge, north on A384 to Dartbridge.
• A38, from 8pm September 28 to 6am October 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 westbound, Wrangaton exit slip road closure for resurfacing, diversion via A38 westbound to Ivybridge and B3213.
• A38, from 7pm October 2 to 6am October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Marley Head to South Brent carriageway closure and convoy working for resurfacing, diversion via B3372.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.