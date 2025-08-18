South Hams's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm August 19 to 6am August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lower Dean to Marley Head lane closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal.
• A38, from 7pm August 19 to 6am August 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Deep Lane entry and exit slip roads closed for carriageway reconstruction, diversion for exit via Marsh Mills and return, diversion for entry via Lee Mill and return.
• A38, from 7pm August 19 to 6am August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Ivybridge between exit and entry slip roads closed for carriageway reconstruction, diversion via Ermington Road and B3213.
• A38, from 7pm August 20 to 6am August 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Dartbridge to Lower Dean lane closure and convoy for carriageway reconstruction/renewal works.
• A38, from 7pm August 26 to 6am August 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Ivybridge entry slip closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal works, diversion via - A38 westbound to Lee Mill and return.
• A38, from 7pm August 27 to 6am August 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Smithaleigh and Voss Farm entry slip roads closed and convoy working for carriageway reconstruction, diversion for Smithaleigh via Moorland Road and New Park Road to Lee Mill, diversion for Voss Farm via local road to B3416 to Deep Lane.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.