South Hams's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 8pm August 11 to 4am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Woodpecker- lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A38, from 7pm August 14 to 6am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Dean Prior, lane closure for inspections.
• A38, from 7pm August 19 to 6am August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lower Dean to Marley Head lane closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal.
• A38, from 7pm August 19 to 6am August 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Deep Lane entry and exit slip roads closed for carriageway reconstruction, diversion for exit via Marsh Mills and return, diversion for entry via Lee Mill and return.
• A38, from 7pm August 19 to 6am August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Ivybridge between exit and entry slip roads closed for carriageway reconstruction, diversion via Ermington Road and B3213.
• A38, from 7pm August 20 to 6am August 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Dartbridge to Lower Dean lane closure and convoy for carriageway reconstruction/renewal works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.