South Hams's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 8pm March 17 to 6am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lee Mill to Smithaleigh, lane closure for Structure upgrades.
• A38, from 8pm to 11.59pm on March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Dartbridge exit slip road lane closure and traffic signals for Devon County Council works.
• A38, from 7pm March 19 to 6am March 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Ivybridge entry slip road closure for verge works, diversion via Lee Mill and return.
• A38, from 8pm March 19 to 6am March 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Dartbridge to Drybridge - mobile lane closure including short closures of entry slip roads as mobile closure passes through for survey works.
• A38, from 7pm March 20 to 6am March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Dartbridge to Ashburton lane closure for verge works.
• A38, from 8pm March 27 to 6am March 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Linhay exit slip road closed for horticultural works. Diversion via A38 westbound to Dartbridge and return to exit.
• A38, from 8pm March 31 to 6am April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Marley Head entry slip road closed for electrical works, diversion for entry slip road via Wrangaton, junction and return.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.