South Hams's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that nine closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm October 8 to 6am October 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lower Dean lane closure for resurfacing works.
• A38, from 7pm October 11 to 6am October 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Wrangaton to Ivybridge carriageway closure for carriageway improvements. , diversion B3213, Western road, B3213.
• A38, from 8pm October 11 to 4am October 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Ivybridge to Wrangaton- lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A38, from 8pm October 11 to 6am October 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Dartbridge entry slip road closure for sign erection, diversion via Ashburton Road and B3352 to Peartree.
• A38, from 8pm October 11 to 6am October 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Marley Head to Lower Dean lane closure for sign erection.
• A38, from 7pm October 14 to 6am October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Peartree entry slip closure, for carriageway improvements, diversion via A38 westbound to Dartbridge and return.
• A38, from 7pm October 15 to 6am October 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lee Mill convoy working for resurfacing works.
• A38, from 8pm October 15 to 6am October 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lee Mill entry slip road closed for resurfacing works. Diversion via A38 eastbound to Ivybridge and return.
• A38, from midnight, October 21 to 11.59pm November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Lee Mill to Deep Lane used as a diversion route for National Grid closure of Plymouth Road.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.