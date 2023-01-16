South Hams's motorists will have 15 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 8pm January 13 to 6am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lee Mill 24hr exit slip road closure for resurfacing, diversion via A38 westbound to Deep Lane and return to Lee Mill to exit.
• A38, from 8pm January 13 to 6am January 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 westbound, Ivybridge 24hr entry slip road closure for resurfacing, diversion via A38 eastbound to South Brent.
• A38, from 8pm January 13 to 6am January 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 westbound, Lee Mill entry slip road closure for resurfacing, diversion via A38 eastbound to South Brent.
• A38, from 7pm January 13 to 6am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Lee Mill to Ivybridge lane closures/contraflow and 40/50mph speed limit for resurfacing.
• A38, from 8pm January 13 to 6am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Smithaleigh exit slip road closure for resurfacing, diversion via A38 westbound to Deep Lane and return to Lee Mill to exit.
• A38, from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Deep Lane lane closure for wide abnormal loads.
• A38, from midnight, January 8 to midnight, January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Marley Head entry slip road narrowing for wide abnormal loads.
And a further eight closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A38, from 8pm January 16 to 6am January 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 westbound, Ivybridge entry slip road closure for resurfacing, diversion via A38 eastbound to South Brent.
• A38, from 8pm January 16 to 6am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lee Mill exit slip road closure for resurfacing, diversion via A38 westbound to Deep Lane and return to Lee Mill to exit.
• A38, from 9pm January 17 to 6am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Peartree A385 entry slip road closed for white lining, diversion, A38 westbound to Dartbridge A384 and return.
• A38, from 7pm January 21 to 6am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Ivybridge to Lee Mill lane closure for resurfacing.
• A38, from 7pm January 21 to 6am January 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Ivybridge to Wrangaton carriageway closure and convoy working for resurfacing, diversion via B3213.
• A38, from 7pm January 22 to 6am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lee Mill carriageway closure between exit and entry slip roads and convoy working for resurfacing, diversion via Plymouth Road.
• A38, from 7pm January 23 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Wrangaton to Ivybridge carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via B3213.
• A38, from 7pm January 23 to 6am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lee Mill to Ivybridge lane closure for resurfacing.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.