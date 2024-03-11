South Hams's motorists will have 14 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 7pm March 8 to 6am March 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, South Brent lane closure for horticultural works.
And a further 13 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 10am to 2pm on March 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Marley Head to Dean Prior lane closures for surveys.
• A38, from 7pm March 11 to 6am March 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Lee Mill to Ivybridge lane closure for drainage survey.
• A38, from 7pm March 11 to 6am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Marley Head to South Brent lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 7pm March 13 to 6am March 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Lee Mill to Deep Lane lane closure for drainage survey.
• A38, from 8pm March 13 to 4am March 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, between Buckfastleigh and Ashburton lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A38, from 7pm March 15 to 6am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, South Brent exit slip road closure for horticultural works, diversion via A38 eastbound to Marley Head and B3372.
• A38, from 12.15am to 4.15pm on March 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 South Brent to Plymouth used by GWR Railway Replacement Buses on Exeter St. Davids to Plymouth route.
• A38, from 7pm March 18 to 6am March 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Drybridge exit and entry slip road closures for horticultural works, exit slip diversion via A38 eastbound to Lower Dean and return, entry slip diversion via A38 westbound to Marley Head.
• A38, from 7pm March 20 to 6am March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Dart Bridge exit slip road closure for horticultural works, diversion via A38 eastbound to Peartree junction, Ashburton, and return.
• A38, from 8pm March 20 to 6am March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Ivybridge - lane closure for electrical works.
• A38, from 7pm March 21 to 6am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Peartree junction, Ashburton exit slip road closure for horticultural works, diversion via A38 eastbound to Linhay, junction and return.
• A38, from 7pm March 22 to 6am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Dart Bridge to Peartree lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 8pm March 22 to 6am March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Ivybridge entry slip road closure for horticultural works, diversion via A38 westbound to Lee Mill.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.