South Hams's motorists will have 14 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 7pm February 23 to 6am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Both Directions Marley Head to Drybridge lane closure for drainage survey.
And a further 13 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm February 28 to 6am March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Dart Bridge lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 7pm February 28 to 6am March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Wrangaton to South Brent lane closure for drainage survey.
• A38, from 8pm February 29 to 4am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Whitestone lane closures for barrier repairs.
• A38, from 7pm March 4 to 6am March 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Ivybridge lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 7pm March 5 to 6am March 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Marley Head lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 7pm March 5 to 6am March 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions South Brent to Wrangaton lane closure for drainage survey.
• A38, from 7pm March 5 to 6am March 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Peartree Cross, Ashburton, entry slip road closure and convoy working for resurfacing, diversion via A38 westbound to Dartbridge.
• A38, from 7pm March 6 to 6am March 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Buckfastleigh lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 7pm March 7 to 6am March 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lee Mill to Ivybridge lane closure for drainage survey.
• A38, from 7pm March 8 to 6am March 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, South Brent lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 10am to 2pm on March 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Marley Head to Dean Prior lane closures for surveys.
• A38, from 7pm March 11 to 6am March 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Lee Mill to Ivybridge lane closure for drainage survey.
• A38, from 7pm March 11 to 6am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Marley Head to South Brent lane closure for horticultural works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.