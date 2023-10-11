South Hams's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 7pm October 5 to 6am October 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Marley Head to South Brent carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via B3372.
And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 8pm October 12 to 6am October 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, South Brent convoy working for resurfacing.
• A38, from 8pm October 13 to 6am October 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 westbound, Wrangaton exit slip road closure for resurfacing, diversion via A38 westbound to Ivybridge and B3213.
• A38, from 7pm October 17 to 6am October 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lee Mill lane closure for horticultural works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.