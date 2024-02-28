Cllr Birch is supported by John McKay along with Totnes Town Councillor Georgina Allen who believe that this is not what the town of Totnes, the District or the Region, wants or needs, and serious consideration should be given to an alternative future for this site that builds on the current unique facilities at Baltic Wharf to create a Centre of Marine Excellence and Skill that would continue the town’s long association with the sea, and create the potential for hundreds of highly skilled and well paid jobs for the area.