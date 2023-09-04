South Hams's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 8pm September 4 to 4am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Wrangaton lane closures for barrier repairs.
• A38, from 8pm September 5 to 4am September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Dean Prior lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A38, from 7pm September 13 to 6am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lee Mill lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 7pm September 14 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Deep Lane lane closure for horticultural works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.