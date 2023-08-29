South Hams's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 8pm August 22 to 4am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Marley Head lane closures for barrier repairs.
And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 8pm August 30 to 5am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Ivybridge - lane closure for electrical works.
• A38, from 8pm August 31 to 5am September 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lower Dean - lane closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal works.
• A38, from 9pm September 1 to 6am September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Deep Lane lane closure for surveys.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.