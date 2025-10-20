South Hams's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 9pm October 22 to 6am October 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 westbound, Dartbridge to Marley Head - carriageway closure for electrical works, diversion - leave A38 at Dartbridge A384 Dartington, turn right on A385 rejoin A38 at Marley Head.
• A38, from 9pm October 22 to 6am October 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Wrangaton Cross to Ivybridge - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A38, from 7pm October 24 to 6am October 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 westbound, Peartree to Dartbridge - carriageway closure for horticultural works, diversion via old A38 to Dartbridge.
• A38, from 7pm October 29 to 6am November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Peartree entry slip road closed with convoy working for Horticultural works, diversion via A38 westbound to Dartbridge, junction and return.
• A38, from 8pm November 3 2025 to 6am February 7 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 westbound, Deep Lane exit and entry slip roads closed for Devon County Council Cycle Bridge Scheme. Exit slip diversion via the A38 westbound to Marsh Mills junction, to turn and return eastbound. Entry slip diversion via the A38 eastbound to Lee Mill junction, to turn and return westbound.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.