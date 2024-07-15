South Hams's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 8pm July 15 to 6am July 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Buckfastleigh to Ashburton lane closures for structure inspection.
• A38, from 8pm July 18 to 4am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Ivybridge to Lee Mill, lane closure for emergency barrier repairs.
• A38, from 8pm July 24 to 6am July 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lower Dean exit slip, lane closure for inspections.
• A38, from 7pm July 29 to 6am August 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 westbound, Dart Bridge to Marley Head carriageway closed for road marking works. Diversion via A384 and A385.
• A38, from 7pm July 29 to 6am July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lee Mill, carriageway closure for carriageway renewal works, diversion via the exit and entry slips.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.