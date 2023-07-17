South Hams's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 8pm July 20 to 6am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lee Mill to Deep Lane lane closure for drainage survey.
• A38, from 7pm July 24 to 6am July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lee Mill to Ivybridge lane closure for drainage survey.
• A38, from 7pm July 24 to 6am July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, South Brent to Wrangaton lane closure for drainage survey.
• A38, from 7pm July 24 to 6am July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Marley Head to Drybridge lane closure for drainage survey.
• A38, from 7pm July 25 to 6am July 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Wrangaton to South Brent lane closure for drainage survey.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.