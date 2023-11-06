South Hams's motorists will have 11 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 8pm October 26 to 6am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Deep Lane exit slip road traffic signals for Devon County Council works.
And a further 10 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm November 6 to 6am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Marley Head to South Brent carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via B3372.
• A38, from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Smithaleigh lane closures for structure maintenance.
• A38, from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, South Brent convoy working for resurfacing.
• A38, from 8pm November 6 to 4am November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Ivybridge - lane closure and narrow lane on exit slip road for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A38, from 7pm November 7 to 6am November 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Sherford, lane closure for drainage works.
• A38, from 8pm November 7 to 4am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Both Directions Ivybridge to Lee Mill lane closures for barrier repair.
• A38, from 8pm November 8 to 6am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, South Brent convoy working for resurfacing.
• A38, from 8pm November 9 to 4am November 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Both Directions Peartree to Dartbridge lane closures for barrier repair.
• A38, from 7pm November 13 to 6am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Sherford, lane closure for drainage works.
• A38, from 7pm November 20 to 6am November 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Marley Head to Dartbridge carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via A385 and A384.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.