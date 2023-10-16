South Hams's motorists will have 12 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 7pm October 5 to 6am October 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Marley Head to South Brent carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via B3372.
And a further 11 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm October 17 to 6am October 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lee Mill lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 9pm October 23 to 6am October 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Marley Head exit slip road closure for surveys, diversion via A38 westbound to Wrangaton and return.
• A38, from 7pm October 24 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Wrangaton to South Brent - lane closure for drainage survey.
• A38, from 7pm October 25 to 6am October 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lee Mill to Deep Lane - lane closure for drainage survey.
• A38, from 7pm October 26 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Deep Lane lane closures for horticultural works.
• A38, from 8pm October 26 to 6am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Deep Lane exit slip road traffic signals for Devon County Council works.
• A38, from 8pm October 26 to 6am October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Deep Lane exit slip road closure for horticultural works, diversion via A38 eastbound to Lee Mill and return.
• A38, from 8pm October 27 to 4am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lee Mill entry slip road narrow lane for drainage.
• A38, from 8pm October 27 to 4am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Ivybridge entry slip road narrow lane for drainage.
• A38, from 7pm October 30 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lee Mill to Ivybridge lane closure for carriageway surfacing works.
• A38, from 8pm October 30 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Wrangaton to Ivybridge closed for electrical works. Diversion via B3213.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.