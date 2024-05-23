There have also been some boundary changes with the Charterlands Ward of the South Hams joining South Devon and some streets in Paignton moving into the Torbay constituency and if you currently live in the West Devon wards of Burrator and Buckland Monachorum, you will be voting for a Member of Parliament in South West Devon. This means Clearbrook, Milton Combe, Yelverton, Walkhampton, Horrabridge, Meavy, Crapstone and Dousland will move across.