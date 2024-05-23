Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has started the six-week stopwatch for the general election that we now know will be held on July 4.
The South Hams is served by two constituencies: the newly renamed South Devon (formerly Totnes) and South West Devon.
There have also been some boundary changes with the Charterlands Ward of the South Hams joining South Devon and some streets in Paignton moving into the Torbay constituency and if you currently live in the West Devon wards of Burrator and Buckland Monachorum, you will be voting for a Member of Parliament in South West Devon. This means Clearbrook, Milton Combe, Yelverton, Walkhampton, Horrabridge, Meavy, Crapstone and Dousland will move across.
The declared candidates so far are in South Devon Anthony Mangnall (Conservative), Caroline Voaden (Liberal Democrat), Robert Bagnall (Green) and Michael Bagley (Reform UK)
In South West Devon the candidates are Rebecca Smith (Conservative), Julian Brazil (Liberal Democrats), Georgia Nelson (Green) and Stephen Horner (Reform UK).
The Labour Party have so far fielded no candidates in either constituency.