South Hams District Council is offering communities across the district the opportunity to use thermal imaging cameras to identify where homes are losing heat, helping residents improve energy efficiency, cut costs, and stay healthier in colder months.
The Council is committed to tackling the climate emergency and improving residents’ wellbeing. By addressing the cost-of-living crisis and the health risks of cold, damp homes, the scheme offers practical support where it’s needed most — helping households stay warm, healthy, and financially resilient.
Cold homes can contribute to respiratory illnesses, worsen existing health conditions, and increase pressure on health services. By identifying areas of heat loss, residents can take informed steps to make their homes warmer, healthier and more affordable to run.
Up to six communities will be able to use the cameras in homes and community buildings throughout the autumn and winter. Applications will be considered on a first come first serve basis. Communities will need to nominate a number of homes in their application to take part. The images will help pinpoint where insulation or other retrofit measures could make the biggest difference, reducing energy bills and carbon emissions.
The project is being delivered in partnership with South Dartmoor Community Energy (SDCE), a not-for-profit organisation that helps local people save energy, save money and reduce their environmental impact.
Cllr John McKay Executive Member for Climate Change & Biodiversity at South Hams District Council, said: “We know that cold, damp homes can have a serious impact on people’s health and wellbeing, especially for older residents and families with young children. This project gives communities the tools to act — making homes warmer, healthier and more affordable to heat.
“At the same time, it’s a practical way to reduce carbon emissions and tackle the climate emergency locally. Every home that becomes more energy efficient is a step towards a greener, more sustainable South Hams. We’re proud to be working with SDCE to help residents make meaningful changes.”
Mark Skinner, Home Energy and Retrofit Advisor at South Dartmoor Community Energy, said: “We’re delighted to be working with South Hams District Council on this project, which supports our mission to help residents across the South Hams reduce energy use, lower costs, and cut emissions.”
“Thermal imaging cameras are a great tool to show people where energy and heat is being lost in a home and can offer insights into where practical improvements can be made. We hope that communities take up this fantastic opportunity.”
The Council is looking to support an “energy champion” in the communities that can take part, who will lead on using a thermal imaging camera in their town, village or area.
A thermal imaging camera works by detecting and measuring infrared radiation (heat) emitted by objects, converting this invisible energy into a visual image.
It uses a lens to focus the infrared energy onto a sensor array, which converts the radiation into electronic signals.
These signals are then processed by an internal processor to create a colour-coded map representing temperature variations, which is displayed on the camera's screen.
To apply and find out more, visit www.southhams.gov.uk/thermal-camera-hire
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.