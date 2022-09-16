Totnes MP Anthony Mangnall said: “Her legacy will surely be one that reminds us of the importance of the institutions that have promoted and safeguarded civility, duty and honour, and are part of our historic and cultural fabric. Her reign did not divide but instead brought people together. Whether it be across the British Isles, her realms, or the Commonwealth, her magic was to make this family of nations and its people, feel part of her own family.